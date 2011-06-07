Special Education Funding Shows How Feds Control State Dollars

The Kansas Legislature added $21.2 million for special education to the 2011 state budget because the U.S. Department of Education’s rules say it had to, or the state would lose millions in future funding.

The tactic is intended to ensure “Maintenance of Effort” but amounts to a threat to special education students and teachers because they’re the ones who would be affected by the federal cut. This year that threat helped push budget decisions into the last day of the veto session and compelled legislators to vote for an appropriation most didn’t want rather than risk future funding.

The fiscal facts indicate the extra state money may not be necessary and may just add to school district cash reserves.

A new study by the Thomas Fordham Institute shows that spending and staffing for special education per special education student in Kansas is among the highest in the nation. The study shows Kansas ranks 25th in the rate of students with disabilities.

Deputy Commissioner of Education Dale Dennis told KansasWatchdog that special education data is very complex and questioned whether Fordham’s analysis is reliable.

According to Fordham, Kansas had 245 special education teachers and paraprofessionals for each 1,000 special education students in Fiscal Year 2009, second only to New Hampshire’s 320 and nearly twice the national average 129.

The Fordham report actually underestimated the ratio in Kansas. Kansas State Department of Education data put the figure at 298 per 1,000 in FY2009.

According to a 2010 MOE waiver request signed by Gov. Mark Parkinson, and approved by the U.S. Dept. of Education, state funding for special education increased 70.6 percent from FY2005 to FY2009. At the same time, the state general fund increased 23 percent.

Federal funding trap

The request also noted that Kansas has a “unique history of funding education with state and local monies rather than federal dollars.”

That is, until the influx of federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds. Now that those funds have gone away, states are stuck with maintaining high appropriations levels on their own as state revenues slowly recover.

“Here’s another lesson why those stimulus funds shouldn’t have been accepted in the first place,” said Derrick Sontag, state director for the Kansas Chapter of Americans for Prosperity.

“Not enough people were seeing that it’s going to leave the state in a situation like this where after a couple of years you’re left holding the bag, and taxpayers in the state are left trying to pay for these things that shouldn’t have been accepted in the first place,” Sontag said.

House Appropriations Chair Mark Rhoades, R-Newton, said Governor Sam Brownback is trying to reduce dependence on federal funds, “But he’s inherited this problem. He’s inherited all the spending we’ve done. We chased the carrot, and now we’re basically under the yoke.”

Unencumbered special education funds don’t matter to feds

Parkinson’s 2010 waiver request said, “With the steady increase of state special education funding over the past five years in Kansas, LEAs (Local Education Authorities) have demonstrated fiscal management by accruing cash reserve balances to be accessed in times of economic hardship.”

Unfortunately the federal rules pay no attention to how much districts spend relative to their appropriations or to how much they have in the bank to cover reductions in appropriations.

Dennis told KansasWatchdog that, as far as MOE is concerned, “Spending and cash balance has nothing to do with it, nothing whatsoever. It has to do with state aid compared to the preceding year.”

To be eligible to receive Individuals with Disabilities Education Act Part B funds, districts must meet the MOE requirement as described in IDEA, Section 300.203. Districts, “Must ensure that the amount of local funds it budgets for the education of children with disabilities in that year is at least the same, either in total or per capita, as the amount it spent for that purpose in the most recent fiscal year.”

According to 34 CFR §300.163(a), states “Must not reduce the amount of State financial support for special education and related services for children with disabilities, or otherwise made available because of the excess costs of educating those children, below the amount of that support for the preceding fiscal year.”

The state bears the penalties even if a district fails to make MOE, according to a 2009 memo from U.S. Assistant Secretary for Special Education and Rehabilitative Services Alexa Posny.

“If an LEA fails to maintain fiscal effort, the SEA must return to the U.S. Department of Education, an amount equal to the amount by which the LEA failed to maintain effort. This repayment must be from non-Federal funds or from Federal funds for which accountability to the Federal government is not required.”

Posny was Kansas commissioner of education under Governor Kathleen Sebelius.

Federal rules encourage accumulating reserves

Increased appropriations for special education doesn’t equate to increases in spending. The federal requirements let districts accumulate special education dollars because the state is bound to appropriate more money each year while districts are required only to budget more than they spent the previous year. Kansas school districts had accumulated $216 million in unencumbered special education funds, money received but not spent, by the end of FY2010. Fund balances for 2011 won’t be reported by KSDE until the fall.

If MOE requirements focused on money actually spent on special education students, and districts actually spent just 10 percent of accumulated reserves, schools could have provided the same level of support for special needs students and saved Kansas taxpayers $21 million this year.

Kansas State Board Of Education member Walt Chappell, D-Wichita, has been under fire for speaking publicly about the unencumbered funds. The Shawnee County District Attorney is currently investigating a possible open meetings violation involving an effort to censure Chappell during the board’s March meeting.

Senate Bill 111, signed by Gov. Brownback last week, includes language intended to allow districts to better access carryover or unencumbered cash and reduce the accumulation of special education and other funds in district accounts.

Total unencumbered cash in all districts has grown steadily in recent years, totaling $1.54 billion as of July 1, 2010. Some of the funds are restricted in use, such as bond dollars that must be used for the projects voters agreed to or returned to voters via tax cuts.

Not just a problem in Kansas

The recession has forced states to cut appropriations but the federal MOE rule effectively prohibits cutting special education funding. Oregon’s superintendent of public instruction asked for a MOE waiver for 2011 after the governor cut total state spending nearly $1 billion and special education appropriations by $15.7 million.

Posny denied Oregon’s waiver request in April. Other states have been approved for waivers this year.

The letter said, “The state has not experienced an ‘exceptional or uncontrollable’ circumstance that prevents it from meeting its required level of State financial support.”

Special education appropriations in Kansas dipped slightly in 2010. Kansas asked for and received an MOE waiver and received $2.2 million fewer federal special education dollars for 2011. Education officials and legislators said Kansas would not be likely to receive another MOE waiver.

Kansas passed a special education performance review (PDF) in November 2010, requiring improvement in only one of 11 categories examined. The review by the federal Office of Special Education Programs said it, “Would like to recognize Kansas’ success in achieving and maintaining a high level of compliance with the State Performance Plan/Annual Performance Report compliance indicators, as well as Kansas’ efforts to improve performance for children with disabilities.”

Indeed, Kansas is doing well by virtually any measure of special education performance. Are the additional unspent dollars appropriated to meet federal demands really necessary?

Jim Bradshaw of the U.S. Department of Education press office told KansasWatchdog in an email that, “Because of the way the statutory formula works, a reduction in a state’s grant in one year will have a negative effect on future years’ awards, as well.”

