Quinn Announces 6-Year Road Plan

By Kevin Lee Illinois Statehouse News

SPRINGFIELD — Those who are planning out summer roadtrips on the interstate and state routes in Illinois may have to plan for some construction-related traffic and delays.

Gov. Pat Quinn on Thursday announced a six-year road plan that would bring in at least an estimated $12 billion of contracted work.

“Beginning now and in the summer and in the fall, this will be the biggest construction season of all time in Illinois. Never before will we see as much activity as we will this very year,” he said.

Some of the road plan projects were part of the $31 billion public works plan passed by lawmakers and approved by Quinn last year.

Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Gary Hannig said the state is expected to create 167,000 jobs over the six-year road plan.

He noted the state will contract a significant portion of projects during contract letting periods over the next two months.

“During our construction season this year, during this calendar year, we’ll have $5 billion under contract. We won’t complete it all, but next year we’ll add to it,” he said.

The road plan is funded by a combination of bonds and money from federal, state and local governments.

Last year, lawmakers created a public works fund to help pay off bonds issued for construction projects.

Lawmakers named several sources of revenue for the fund, including video poker machines, privatization of the state lottery, broadening the group of products the state sales tax applies to, raising motor vehicle fees and increasing taxes on alcohol.

But those sources have not brought in the amount of money anticipated for various reasons.

Video poker machines were the biggest anticipated revenue source, but about fifty localities have opted out and the city of Chicago has yet to allow the machines.

Quinn said he was not concerned because funding for the road plan comes from a number of sources.

“Video game is part of the financing,” he said. “We have ample money in the first several years of our plan here to pay for everything. We, I think, can carry forward, whatever the case might be.”

Significant projects for the road plan include a new Mississippi River Bridge that would connect East St. Louis in Illinois with St. Louis, Mo.

IDOT estimates the bridge project would cost $409.4 million over a number of years and would rely on federal grants for funding assistance.

State Sen. John Sullivan, D-Rushville, said he was anticipating work on U.S. Route 34 from West Burlington to Monmouth as well as a Macomb Bypass.

“There’s going to be some inconvenience to folks over the summer here as they’re traveling and on vacation and what have you,” he said. “But it’s a necessary evil to, first of all to get people to work, that being number one; secondly, obviously, to expand and maintain the road system in Illinois.”

State Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Rockford, said he was looking forward to projects that would enhance U.S. Route 51 that connects Rockford to the Wisconsin state border, as well as State Route 2, also known as Rockford’s Main Street.

“Now we just have to make sure the governor releases those projects,” he said. “This will create a lot of jobs and also improve key areas in Rockford that will help with developing those areas.”

A description of the road plan and a list of the projects can be found at http://www.dot.state.il.us/hip1116/maintoc.htm.