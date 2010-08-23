Home  >  Nebraska  >  Exclusive: Cleary Involved in Possible Suttle Recall

Exclusive: Cleary Involved in Possible Suttle Recall

By   /   August 23, 2010  /   News  /   39 Comments

Update: A news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday to “announce the formation of a committee to explore the possibility of a petition campaign to recall Mayor Jim Suttle.” 

According to the Mayor’s spokeswoman Catherine Mello, “Mayor Suttle remains focused on doing his job as mayor and will not be distracted by political theater.”

Nebraska Watchdog will continue to cover this developing story.

In a stunning development Nebraska Watchdog has learned that one of the key players in the successful recall of former Omaha Mayor Mike Boyle is now involved in a move to recall Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle.

According to several sources political consultant Jim Cleary, who was the official spokesman and the face of the 1987 effort to throw Boyle out of office, is working behind the scenes with a group of Omahans who are in the early stages of formulating a recall strategy.

Nebraska Watchdog has also learned the group is expected to announce the formation of an exploratory committee as early as Thursday.

That committee will examine the pros and cons of a recall effort, prior to launching an official petition drive. In order to recall Suttle, the Mayor’s opponents would first have to acquire the signatures of 26,642 registered voters in the City of Omaha.  Those signatures must be gathered within 30 days.

Nebraska Watchdog contacted Jim Cleary, but Cleary refused to comment.

This potential move to recall Suttle comes in the midst of several developments at City Hall, including Suttle’s push for a controversial contract with the Omaha Police Union and the Mayor’s 2011 budget which calls for $44 million in new taxes.

The City Council is scheduled to vote on the budget Tuesday.

Reported by Joe Jordan, [email protected]

Joe formerly served as staff reporter for Watchdog.org.

  • PBL

    If a recall is to be successful it has to organized unlike Fasthorse’s failed attempt. That just gave Suttle more power, just like the passage of the Police contract and the passage of his budget and tax increases will.

    I hope Cleary does go forward with a recall; I’ll sign it!

  • I realize it is too late for the tax increases that WILL happen tomorrow, but we need to remove this clown and his 4 cronies on the city council. It’s time we take back this city!

  • Bell-View

    Scuttle the Suttle and park the (expensive taxpayer-funded) Shuttle!!

    I’d vote for it but I live in Bellevue where those that work in Omaha also get to pay the damn sewer fees for sewer separation have to pay a tax so they can earn enough to pay more taxes. Outrageous.

    If organized, this needs to be an efficient operation–no windbags at rallies type of thing. Get an empty parking lot strip mall area and have drive-up petition signing (in-and-out and quickly done). Lord knows there’ll be several more vacancies if the nonsense is allowed to continue.

    Keep up the good work, Joe.

  • Anita

    PBL..maybe Fasthorse is involved with this one. But I have no way of contacting him anymore, he disappeared on FB.

  • James

    Not only will I sign the petition, I will volunteer for the cause!

  • Rob

    Seriously, all they need to do is sit in parking lots of restaurants in West Omaha and you will have the signatues. Add drive thru signature lanes at shopping centers at 120th and Dodge, 120th and West Center and 132nd and West Maple and they would be done in a couple of weeks.

  • Jazzee

    I will sign it!! I am going to laugh if the police UNION votes down their bloated contract. Then what will the four stooges do that gave away our hard earned tax dollars to them?

  • I HOPE YOU GO THROUGH WITH THIS, IT’S TIME TO STOP TAXING & STOP SPENDING. REGARDLESS WHAT WE SAY THE CLOWNS DO WHAT THEY WANT , IT’S BEEN STEADY TAX INCRESES SINCE THEY’VE BEEN IN OFFICE

  • When The Going Get’s Tough

    A lot of criticism but no one offers a different solutions. What say you people, what would you do differently to balance the budget?

  • Glen

    Hmm your either a suttle man or the guy himself looking for an answer, well I may not know much about City spending but I do know how to save a few dollars so here’s some savings for you.

    Well for starts I would fire those people he hired at a higher pay raise or reduce their pay, not give in to the police and fire unions for more cash entitlements, maybe close city hall for a day or two to save cash, take a pay cut and a cut the pay for all city officials getting paid over 50k a year. Stop spending dollars on lease vehicles you don’t really need. Any contractors who are late to get a job done who the city is still paying, the city should start charging the contractor late fee’s. Stop spending money for a hotel renovation that we don’t need, Omaha has enought hotels.

    Maybe look for some federal grants to help the city out?

    How about this?

    Because of the budget challenges caused by the current economic downturn, all City departments should be considering cost cuts to ensure that we have sufficient funding for services.

    And most importantly LISTEN TO THE PEOPLE OF THE CITY.

  • Rex

    Seems to me that the “wheel tax” for people who work in Omaha, is something I believe needs to be challenged.. This is effectively taxation without representation. I do not have the right to vote in Omaha City elections as a resident of Ralston, yet my wife works in Omaha and we will be charged this “fee”.

    Suttle just stirred a crap storm. Depending on how they proceed to assess this tax, I believe a major class action suit against the city of Omaha is called for by residents of surround areas who work but receive no representation.

    Believe me if I had the power I would sign a recall petition for Suttle and 4 council people who voted for this in a heartbeat

    Do you know when this “assessment” will go into place, and how will the revenue be collected?

    $15 increase in wheel tax, to $50, for passenger vehicles

    Vehicle owners who live in the city or most Douglas County subdivisions

    New $50 wheel fee

    Anyone who works in Omaha but lives outside the city

  • Jazzee

    REX: Not certain when it would start they need to pass the budget first after suttle does whatever he plans to do

    your employer would collect the fee is my understanding

  • Pingback: Google()