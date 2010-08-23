Exclusive: Cleary Involved in Possible Suttle Recall

Update: A news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday to “announce the formation of a committee to explore the possibility of a petition campaign to recall Mayor Jim Suttle.”

According to the Mayor’s spokeswoman Catherine Mello, “Mayor Suttle remains focused on doing his job as mayor and will not be distracted by political theater.”

In a stunning development Nebraska Watchdog has learned that one of the key players in the successful recall of former Omaha Mayor Mike Boyle is now involved in a move to recall Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle.

According to several sources political consultant Jim Cleary, who was the official spokesman and the face of the 1987 effort to throw Boyle out of office, is working behind the scenes with a group of Omahans who are in the early stages of formulating a recall strategy.

Nebraska Watchdog has also learned the group is expected to announce the formation of an exploratory committee as early as Thursday.

That committee will examine the pros and cons of a recall effort, prior to launching an official petition drive. In order to recall Suttle, the Mayor’s opponents would first have to acquire the signatures of 26,642 registered voters in the City of Omaha. Those signatures must be gathered within 30 days.

Nebraska Watchdog contacted Jim Cleary, but Cleary refused to comment.

This potential move to recall Suttle comes in the midst of several developments at City Hall, including Suttle’s push for a controversial contract with the Omaha Police Union and the Mayor’s 2011 budget which calls for $44 million in new taxes.

The City Council is scheduled to vote on the budget Tuesday.

Reported by Joe Jordan, [email protected]