Homeless Vote in Recall

With the temperature near zero, several of Omaha’s homeless found a new place to get warm on Wednesday: the Douglas County Election Commissioner’s office.

According to Election Commissioner Dave Phipps three busloads of people, some of them from the Siena-Francis House (a downtown shelter), registered to vote and then cast early ballots in the January 25th recall election of Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle.

Noelle Obermeyer, a spokesman for the pro-Suttle group Forward Omaha, notes that homeless people have as much a right to vote as anyone else. She also tells Nebraska Watchdog, and Phipps agrees, that “tons” of homeless people signed the petitions (listing their address as 1702 Nicholas Street) to recall Mayor Suttle.

Obermeyer says Forward Omaha is not paying anyone to vote, although people trained to help the organization’s get out the vote effort receive $5.00. In addition Obermeyer says Forward Omaha will continue to help people, homeless and others, from the inner city get to the election office which is several miles away near 114th and West Dodge Road.

Reported by Joe Jordan, [email protected]

