Pipeline Bills Signed into Law

Gov. Dave Heineman has signed two bills regulating oil pipelines in Nebraska after both of the bills sailed through the Nebraska Legislature this morning.

One bill will allow the state Public Service Commission to regulate the location of future pipelines, and the other will allow TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline to be rerouted around Nebraska’s fragile Sandhills.

“Our works is done,” Heineman said after signing the bills immediately after they were passed by the Legislature.

Schuyler Sen. Chris Langemeier said after 160 people testified over 25 hours during the 15-day special session, the two main bills will help guide the placing of pipelines in the future.

“It’s been a hard 15 days and we got through it,” Langemeier said. He said Nebraska’s one-house Legislature is a “model to the world” because “we can solve problems.”

Fullerton Sen. Annette Dubas said it was people who led the pipeline debate, not “leaders.”

“That’s why we’re here today,” she said during a press briefing after Heineman signed the bills.

The State Department’s recent decision to delay a decision on TransCanada’s presidential permit to build the pipeline from Canada to the Gulf Coast helped open the door for a compromise in Nebraska. Speaker Mike Flood negotiated an agreement in which TransCanada agreed to reroute the pipe around the Sandhills and the state of Nebraska will pay for and conduct a new environmental impact study for the rerouted portion.

While the governor’s work may be done, members of Bold Nebraska vowed to continue fighting the pipeline at the national level. Jane Kleeb, head of the anti-pipeline group, said her groups still has a lot of concerns about the Keystone XL and will continue fighting the pipeline in general.

“We will win yet,” she said.

Reported by Deena Winter

