Pipeline Bills Signed into Law

By   /   November 22, 2011  /   News  /   8 Comments

Gov. Dave Heineman has signed two bills regulating oil pipelines in Nebraska after both of the bills sailed through the Nebraska Legislature this morning.

One bill will allow the state Public Service Commission to regulate the location of future pipelines, and the other will allow TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline to be rerouted around Nebraska’s fragile Sandhills.

“Our works is done,” Heineman said after signing the bills immediately after they were passed by the Legislature.

Schuyler Sen. Chris Langemeier said after 160 people testified over 25 hours during the 15-day special session, the two main bills will help guide the placing of pipelines in the future.

“It’s been a hard 15 days and we got through it,” Langemeier said. He said Nebraska’s one-house Legislature is a “model to the world” because “we can solve problems.”

Fullerton Sen. Annette Dubas said it was people who led the pipeline debate, not “leaders.”

“That’s why we’re here today,” she said during a press briefing after Heineman signed the bills.

The State Department’s recent decision to delay a decision on TransCanada’s presidential permit to build the pipeline from Canada to the Gulf Coast helped open the door for a compromise in Nebraska. Speaker Mike Flood negotiated an agreement in which TransCanada agreed to reroute the pipe around the Sandhills and the state of Nebraska will pay for and conduct a new environmental impact study for the rerouted portion.

While the governor’s work may be done, members of Bold Nebraska vowed to continue fighting the pipeline at the national level. Jane Kleeb, head of the anti-pipeline group, said her groups still has a lot of concerns about the Keystone XL and will continue fighting the pipeline in general.

“We will win yet,” she said.

Reported by Deena Winter, [email protected]

  • Biff

    Go, Jane. The pipeline must be made safe, wherever it goes. And it would be nice if there was a guarantee that any of the product from this pipeline was used in this hemisphere.

  • Nancy Barrett

    I sat in on the hearings before the Natural Resource Committee last summer. None of the proposed bills to limit the pipeline made it out of committee then. Sen Dubas was right, it was the people that made it happen. Yet the committee was on TV en mass to take their bows this fall. Thanks to my senator Ken Haar for his votes and support last summer and thanks especially to Jane Kleeb.

  • Bam

    Bold Nebraska is like the Platte – a mile wide and an inch deep. This would have been the safest thing ever planted in the Sand Hills. But Jane Kleeb cares not a whit for the pipelines that are already in the Sand Hills, nor the fuel, fertilizer, chemicals and animal waste that has already been spilled over the Sand Hills for decades. Those aren’t sexy enough for her, but this – THIS is the project that she can use for her national ego trip, and her league of useful idiots are there to prop her up.

    There are a couple amusing things from the story above. It quotes Langemeier as actually believing the unicameral can solve problems. Another funny thing is – the aquifer is not mentioned once in the story. Now we’re worried about sand, I guess.

  • SoWhat???

    Thanks Gov Dave for the early Xmas present to Mike and Ann Carbunkle (aka Boyle). Ann will now have authority to shakedown every pipeline company that does business in the state.

  • DANNY

    @SoWhat???

    So what?

  • Dirt

    I’ve heard Kleeb’s group wants to prevent the pipeline from being built/sited anywhere in Nebraska. If that’s true, I think that’d be an awfully hard sell. I can understand not wanting to put it in the Sandhills, but bypassing the entire state is a bridge too far, in my opinion. Thanks.

  • Stronger than Dirt

    The reason why the pipeline has to be kept out of Nebraska altogether, is that the AQUIFER (fresh water resource for a huge area) is ALL OVER THE STATE. It is a very large (natural) underground water reservoir, and anyplace they could put this pipeline will intrude into the Aquifer, risking pollution.

    No point in keeping the polluters out of the Sand Hills if you are going to allow them into other parts of the Aquifer & pollute it. That would be awfully dumb. We aren’t trying to protect just the Sand Hills, we try to protect the whole Aquifer. So all Nebr can have safe drinking water for another generation.

