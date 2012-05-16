Home  >  Nebraska  >  Bruning, Stenberg stand behind Fischer at unity meeting

Bruning, Stenberg stand behind Fischer at unity meeting

By   /   May 16, 2012  /   News  /   22 Comments

State Republican officials gathered this morning at a “unity” press conference, where they vowed to come together after a rugged primary campaign among three of the state’s most prominent Republicans.

Attorney General Jon Bruning and State Treasurer Don Stenberg stood behind state Sen. Deb Fischer as she accepted kudos for her big upset Tuesday night in the U.S. Senate primary and vowed to defeat Democrat Bob Kerrey in November

Republican Party Chairman Mark Fahleson acknowledged the rough campaign, but said primary battles prepare candidates for the bigger battle ahead.

“Republicans believe that competition is a good thing; it makes us better,” he said.

GOP headquarters was filled with public and party officials such as Speaker Mike Flood, who supported Bruning. Also there: national committeeman Pete Ricketts, whose father bankrolled a last-minute blitz of TV ads blasting Bruning and boosting Fischer. And there was Gov. Dave Heineman, who didn’t endorse anyone.

Heineman said he didn’t endorse a candidate in the U.S. Senate race because Stenberg, Bruning and Fischer are “three very good friends” and he wanted to be in a position to unite the candidates and party “so we can go forward to defeat Bob Kerrey in November.”

Bruning and Fischer both looked bleary-eyed and even teary-eyed at times during the press conference – with Bruning looking off to the side during most of the press conference, avoiding eye contact with the roomful of observers and reporters. He and Fischer embraced at one point. Asked what he thought of the election results, he declined to comment, saying everything was water under the bridge and “This is Deb’s day.”

“I’m 100 percent behind her,” Bruning said. “This is about how we can get together and beat Bob Kerrey.”

Fischer credited Bruning for being a tough campaigner whom she looks forward to campaigning with and credited Stenberg for being a public servant for many years.

“He serves his state with his heart and his soul,” she said.

The governor thanked Bruning and Stenberg, saying, “This isn’t easy; every one of us is in a race (because) we want to win.”

But he credited Fischer for winning 77 of 93 counties and said having worked with her for eight years, he knows she’s “strong, tough and effective.” And then he went into campaign mode, saying, “She has Nebraska values, not New York values.”

He laid out some of the distinctions between Fischer and Kerrey that voters are sure to hear a lot about in the next six months: Fischer is pro-life and believes in a balanced budget, lower taxes, repealing Obamacare and that “marriage is between a man and woman.”

“New York doesn’t need a third United States senator,” Heineman said. “Nebraska needs a second United States senator who shares our Nebraska values.”

Sounds like a campaign slogan – and Fischer echoed it, saying, “I’m a Nebraskan. My sons are Nebraskans. … I live in the state of Nebraska, Bob Kerrey doesn’t, to my knowledge.”

While outside political action committees spent about $2 million promoting Stenberg and bashing Bruning – which some believe helped Fischer defeat Bruning – she said the 40,000 miles she’s put on her car traveling the state had a lot to do with her come-from-behind win.

“I think I won because I connected with Nebraskans,” she said. “What really won this race, I firmly believe, is the support I had across the state from thousands of volunteers.”

While Kerrey is framing himself as a person who will cross the aisle and work with Republicans, Fischer said she’s used to doing that in the nonpartisan Unicameral Legislature, where you have to build consensus, but she said, “I do not compromise on my principles.”

Asked if she was prepared for negative attacks and a race that will be in the national spotlight as control of Congress hangs in the balance, Fischer asked the reporter if he would have asked a male candidate that same question.

“Yes, I am tough enough,” she said. Ask Speaker Flood, she said, before he replied from the back of the room, “That is true.”

Reported by Deena Winter, [email protected]

By: TwitterButtons.com

Editor’s note: to subscribe free of charge to News Updates from Nebraska Watchdog click here.

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

Deena formerly served as staff reporter for Watchdog.org.

  • Sign-up for our Nebraska Watchdog email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

  • Patrick

    I don’t know anything about Fischer. I assume she’ll be drinking the TeaBag kool-aid, signing the Grover pledge and burning crosses soon enough.

  • Chrisden

    Patrick, you’re disgusting. I think Fischer is refreshing and I am so glad she is not the establishment candidate. What a great upset. I hope she goes all the way.

  • Mark “Spitzer” McGee

    I have asked this following question several times on other articles and no one seems to be able to answer me. I am fairly new to this state, less than a decade here, but other states where I have lived, if there was a candidate who was a former Governor and Senator of the state, who had served it in public office and never spoken poorly of it- then the citizens of that state would be hard pressed to call them a carpetbagger. What has this Kerrey fellow done that makes people feel he is not a Nebraskan? Do you really believe this? I am very confused by this talk. It seems almost crazy, and most Nebraskans I have met are not crazy.

  • Patrick: Your ignorance of “cross burners” is unreal. A little research will reveal that the “cross burners” i.e. KKK was the enforcement arm of the DEMOCRAT party in the south. Get with it, please.

  • JR

    Another government-spending opposing/free-market worshiping Republican whose livelihood depends on government subsidies if not direct government paychecks. When they demand that government be run like a business, they mean for their own personal gain. That’s a proven election winner for all those so-called conservative Nebraska voters.

  • Splat

    Patrick, you should’ve stopped after your first sentence. You showed enough ignorance right there without having to go on.

  • Brian T. Osborn

    Resistwemuch – Yes, you are right, the KKK was mostly Democratic up until the time that LBJ got the Civil Rights Act passed, then they all became Republicans, which they are today. You don’t get to rest your laurels on what happened decades ago, you only win the races you run today.

  • Cynic

    JR you are sooooo correct. Anybody….just google government subsidies for ranchers and then let’s ask Mrs. Fisher just how much they drink from the trough.

  • Rural Taxpayer

    While the Republican candidates who did not win are pledging to support Deb Fischer, it appears that those on the Left are crying no matter the outcome!!! My grandma used to say, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all” so there are those who need to learn something while they continue to cry over their spilled milk!!!

  • TooCon

    One thing is certain: when two lawyers destroy each other, the citizens win.

    I have to say that Bruning took the loss manfully. He said, “I’ll go home and lick my wounds and in the morning we’ll start to elect Deb Fischer to the Senate.”

    He didn’t shame himself or the party by whining or refusing to support Deb, the way that skunk Lugar did in Indiana.

    I hope Bruning stays in and fights like a bulldog. An A.G. is a good ally. And he should wait for Heineman to retire and run for governor. He can make it. It is, in many ways, a better job than Senator. Heineman says it and believes it.

  • Monica Hall

    Nebraskan’s saw the best candidate and chose wisely. God bless Nebraska and may Deb Fischer win in November.

    Juliette Serenity Geurts, a 2 year old little twin girl who was a homicide victim in Gering Nebraska on 7/11/08. Her unsolved murder case is nearly 4 years old. Now we will see if Mr. Jon Bruning will focus on his job and do what should have been done nearly 4 years ago regarding murdered Nebraskan children.

    Juliette’ aunt Monica

  • TooCon

    Monica, I understand your deeply felt grief but I don’t believe Bruning let any killer of a child slip away if he had evidence or even a strong circumstantial case.

    A failed prosecution results in never being able to bring charges again due to double jeopardy.

  • Martin Knight

    Brian Osborn, you are a liar.

    The KKK never became Republican – after all, Robert Byrd, the Grand Wizard, died a Democrat, did he not? He was even elected Senate Majority Leader in 70s. Let’s not forget the fact that David Duke ran for office many times in the 70s and 80s as a Democrat.

    Here’s another fact -19 Democrats filibustered the Civil Rights Acts in the Senate. 18 of them – Talmadge, Fulbright, Gore, Sparkman, Ellender, etc. remained Democrats till they died.

    So where do you get that nonsense about the KKK moving en masse to the GOP? Ignorance or mendacity?

  • watchdogfan

    TooCon, that would depend. I am thinking there is more to this story. Obviously if Bruning is involved there is some type of evidence. I think it depends on who the suspected party is. Maybe who the lawyer may be for the suspect. Time will tell.

  • Dirt

    Not much is out there publically about Fischer but I heard on KFAB this morning that she has signed the Grover pledge. I admire standing on principle but not if it involves being overly rigid. The U.S. government has only had zero debt twice in our history that I know of, neither of which occurred after 1900. We should make a good faith effort (currently lacking, I feel) to minimize our debt load, but do you actually think it’s realistic to expect a balanced budget every year? Talk about kool-aid. It’s a fool’s errand.

    I have mixed feelings on Bruning. An extended family member of mine, Kasey Jo Warner, was run over and killed while she was out walking with her two young daughters by a fourth-offense DUI offender who was going approximately 75-85 mph on a gravel road in the country close to Arapahoe, Neb. The driver, Herschel Huff, refused a blood test, and tried to coerce his passenger into saying he was driving, i.e., witness tampering. Huff’s lawyers tried to work a deal; Bruning publically said “There will be no deal. We are sickened by Mr. Huff and his actions”. It seemed an easy case to prosecute, but Huff was convicted and sentenced to 40-45 years in the state pen. I do, however, strongly disagree with the approach Bruning has taken towards sex offenders, requiring all of their pictures to be displayed in a public forum without regard to the severity of the offense.

    I would say his work as AG hasn’t been all bad.

  • Bob Barnhart

    Patrick –

    Typical flacid Progressive/Socialist response as trained by the Obamist machine.

    1 – Name-calling, put-downs and de-grading is a higher priority than actual logic and facts.

    2 – Know that any discussions beyond your own goals is un-educated and wrong.

    3 – The “Ends” justifies any “Means” available regardless of morals, ethics or legalities.

    Teach your filth elsewhere – theres a bunch of your types in Chicago @ McCormick Place now – go hang with those people

  • Brian: Here’s a little history for you to chew on and digest.

    Does the name Robert Byrd ring a bell? If not, here’s a little background. Robert Byrd was a DEMOCRAT US SENATOR that led a filibuster AGAINST the 1964 Civil Rights Act and in the 1940’s recruited 150 individuals to create a new chapter of the KKK. He also held the titles of Kleagle and Exalted Cyclops.

    Addionally, 21 DEMOCRAT Senators OPPOSED the 1964 Civil Rights Act and 40 percent of House Democrats VOTED AGAINST the same act while 80 percent of REPUBLICANS supported it. It was Republicans Dirksen and Kuchel who provided the necessary hard work to get this legislaton passed.

    A few questions. Which US President dictated the internment of Japanese, German, and Italian American citizens? Which US President authorized the FBI to wiretap Dr. Martin Luther King’s telephone? Which US President made Dr. King’s birthday a national holiday?

    Answers: Franklin Roosevelt, John Kennedy, Ronald Reagan.

  • Russ Davis

    Patrick slings the usual mindless and groundless Dem/RINO attack mud of deranged, irrational, lawless, mentally incompetent fascism.

  • Russ Davis

    Dear Mark “Spitzer” McGee

    I’m an Indiana Hoosier and our current senior Senator Lugar unexpectedly lost his primary bid for what predictably Dems are trying to do with Kerrey, have him run for Senator even though he doesn’t actually live there, Kerrey having some time ago moved to DC as Lugar did much longer ago. Of course if they were like Obama’s Immanuel, they could have just paid to have the Supreme Court officially ignore the residency requirement, but unlike Illinois that is still slave to the Dem/Obama/Daly machine (Obama the slave owner!), Nebraska and Indiana have Supreme Courts that more often actually follow rather than break or make up the law, though not always of course. That’s why Nebraskans dislike Kerrey, as Hoosiers did Lugar, by a 20% margin over Mourdock.

  • jack

    CarpetBaggger Bob hasn’t lived in Nebraska for over a decade.

    · Prior Kerrey residence was in Washington DC.

    · Prior Kerrey residence was in New York.

    · After stating at the beginning of February that Kerrey wouldn’t run for the Senate seat being vacated by Ben Nelson, Kerrey flip flopped not off to a credible start.

    · Democrat Chuck Hassebrook vacated his seat on the University of Nebraska board of regent that he’s held for over 17 years because he took Bob Kerry at his word that he wasn’t going to run.

    · Kerrey residence is in New York, but Kerrey submitted Kerrey voter registration in Nebraska using Kerrey sister’s address in Omaha on Tuesday February 28, 2012.

    · Kerrey announced candidacy for US Senate on Wednesday February 29, 2012.

    · Kerrey has stated that Kerrey has no intentions of moving Kerrey family to Nebraska. If Kerrey were elected, Kerrey’d move them to Washington D.C. Does that sound like someone who is a genuinely interested in Nebraska or the issues that matter to the people of Nebraska? OUTSIDER

  • Sue

    Mark – Kerry left NE after he declined to run for the US Senate. He moved to NY and became president of a liberal college there. He has not lived here in over a decade. Kerry was recruited by desperate Democrats to run for the senate when Ben Nelson decided to retire. They think Kerry’s name recognition and past service are their best chance to retain the seat in the D column. While most Nebraskans respect Kerry (a medal of honor winner) for his service to NE, he isn’t considered a Nebraskan anymore. His political views are not popular with the citizens of this state since he supports Obamacare (and thinks it didn’t go far enough), favors cap and trade legislation and is a big supporter of Obama.

    He is a very astute politician and campaigner, but with the issues that will be debated in this campaign I think he has little chance to win this time around.

  • Pingback: anybunny.mobi/latest/()