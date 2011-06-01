Why Medicaid Should Be Easier to Fix than Entitlement Programs

By John R. Graham, director of Health Care Studies

Congress remains gridlocked on many important issues but not every politician is afraid to challenge the unsustainable growth of Medicaid. Consider S. 1031, by U.S. Senator Tom Coburn.

This measure would increase local control over Medicaid spending and improve the incentives that have led politicians to trap ever more low-income citizens in poverty and the poor access to care that characterizes this top-heavy system.

Medicaid is often described as an “entitlement,” but that is wrongheaded. Medicaid is welfare, targeted at low-income Americans. And Medicaid should be easier to fix, politically, than two other troublesome programs.

The politicians who invented Social Security and Medicare asserted that these programs would be funded by payroll taxes in order to foster the illusion of entitlement. We pay for the benefits in our working years, and the benefits arrive after we’ve retired. It’s all nonsense of course.

The taxes we pay do not go into accounts that belong to us. Rather, they pay current retirees and fund other government programs. Nevertheless, it is exceedingly difficult to convince people of the truth that we have not paid for our Social Security or Medicare. But Medicaid spending, to which nobody is “entitled,” is now greater than Medicare spending.

This has occurred because Medicaids’ funding formula incentivizes the political class to overspend. For every dollar a state politician spends on Medicaid, the federal government pitches in at least one dollar – or even more, as a result of the misnamed “stimulus” of 2009 – via the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP). The federal government actually rewards states for making more residents dependent on Medicaid.

S.1031 would transform the federal government’s funding for Medicaid, but it would transform it into a “capped allotment.” This was the model of the successful welfare reform of 1996, which reformed Aid to Families with Dependent Children (AFDC) into Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF).

