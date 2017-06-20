Colorado in focus: Billionaire Texas couple donates $4.5 million to study Colorado government

The Denver Post: Billionaire Texas couple donates $4.5 million to study Colorado government

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Monday announced a $4.5 million initiative to study the effectiveness of certain taxpayer-funded programs with “blunt assessments based on facts and not politics.”

The Democrat’s top priorities for evaluation include the state’s foster care and criminal justice systems.

“This lab is going to evaluate state funded programs and determine which ones are working well and why, which ones should be improved (and) which ones should be discontinued,” he said.

Dubbed the Colorado Evaluation and Action Lab, the four-year research project will be housed at the University of Denver and modeled on similar initiatives in other states.

The money for the lab is being provided by the Laura and John Arnold Foundation. John Arnold, a Texas billionaire, is a former Enron executive and hedge fund owner.

ABC 7: Japanese technology could help improve Colorado gridlock

Tokyo, Japan is nearly 6,000 miles away and about nine times bigger than Denver, but the two cities share the common problem of traffic and the need to improve congestion.

In Japan, a mass transit solution has been part of life for the last fifty years. In Japanese it’s called Shinkansen, otherwise known as the bullet train.

The bullet train travels about 177 miles per hour, more than twice the speed of the A-Line to the airport. It could make the trip from Denver to Vail in about 30 minutes.

The entire operation is efficient. The average delay is less than one minute. There have been no fatal passenger accidents since 1964. Cars are quickly cleaned in about seven minutes.

“It’s really convenient,” said Yoshinori Hatta, of Japan’s Central rail, who feels the technology could benefit Coloradans here at home.

The Denver Post: Rocky Mountain Public Media project set back after commission denies tax credits

Rocky Mountain Public Media‘s new Buell Public Media Center in Arapahoe Square will not get tax credits or other benefits because it is just outside the boundary of the enterprise zone that takes in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood.

Though the location was previously within the boundaries, the zones are evaluated every five years and recently changed. When RMPM realized their chosen corner of 21st and Arapahoe streets was no longer inside the bounds, they applied for approval to still receive the benefits. But on Thursday, the Colorado Economic Development Commission decided it was too late.

Had the project been approved, RMPM would have been eligible to receive various tax incentives and provide tax credits to those who donate to the project. Enterprise zones were created by the Colorado Legislature in order to encourage businesses and nonprofits to locate in economically distressed areas.

Some board members were concerned that the center, which will also serve as a production venue for media students and professionals, would not drive enough economic activity to the distressed area. Others were concerned that allowing the project to reap the benefits of the zone would set an unwanted precedent of funding projects outside of the defined boundaries.